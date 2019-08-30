It’s Ice Cream Social time, right? Unit 17ers gathered at the home of Arlene Des Jardins on Sunday, July 28, to take part in their Annual Ice cream Social. Arlene does a wonderful job of combining tasty baked goods, fruit, and toppings for many flavors of ice cream. If we gave out Golden Scoop Awards, she’d be sure to get one! A special treat was homemade ice cream by Elissa Cochran. Again, it was great to see new faces at the party — new Unit owners get lots of good information about SaddleBrooke life. But it is sad to see long-time owners move on to other places and we wish them well in their new locations and endeavors. And the socializing goes on: On Aug. 31 Elissa and Chis Cochran will host the next Hors d’Oeuvres Party. Then, it’s time to start thinking about the Halloween & Pizza Party on Oct. 30 at the HOA#1 Activity Center. Watch for e-mails with further details.