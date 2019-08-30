Unit 17 Gals are ready to scoop!

 photo by Arlene Desjardins

It’s Ice Cream Social time, right? Unit 17ers gathered at the home of Arlene Des Jardins on Sunday, July 28, to take part in their Annual Ice cream Social. Arlene does a wonderful job of combining tasty baked goods, fruit, and toppings for many flavors of ice cream. If we gave out Golden Scoop Awards, she’d be sure to get one! A special treat was homemade ice cream by Elissa Cochran. Again, it was great to see new faces at the party — new Unit owners get lots of good information about SaddleBrooke life. But it is sad to see long-time owners move on to other places and we wish them well in their new locations and endeavors. And the socializing goes on: On Aug. 31 Elissa and Chis Cochran will host the next Hors d’Oeuvres Party. Then, it’s time to start thinking about the Halloween & Pizza Party on Oct. 30 at the HOA#1 Activity Center. Watch for e-mails with further details.