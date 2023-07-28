Many of the hardy neighbors in Unit Six that stayed to enjoy our hot weather, got together on Saturday, June 24, at the the Agave Lounge, to reconnect and have a few libations.

Dave Loendorf organized this event and made it a great success. There was a lot of laughter, especially when vying for the door prizes. It was so exciting that the first prize went to our newest neighbor Fred Fisher who had just moved here a week ago. Dianne Charlton and Fred Dunlap won the next two prizes. We are all looking forward to more socials.