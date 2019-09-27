In Tucson, on a record-breaking 110 degree Fahrenheit day, 28 ladies from Unit 4 carpooled together to the town of Oracle to visit the Patio Cafe and Marketplace for our summer ladies' luncheon. The lunch gathering was held at noon on Wednesday, August 21.
At the lunch, the back room was all set up and the staff was ready to take our orders. Marie Anderson and Marly Milks were the chairpersons for this event.
Our drinks and lunches, off the regular menu, were timely and served by cheerful waitresses. The food was also beautifully presented and tasty! Many had dessert and commented about how good the homemade key-lime pie. Several ladies took home a dessert too.
Before our lunch was even served, a drawing was held for the free prize of a $25 gift card to Basha's. The winner was newcomer, Diane Van Maele. Other newcomers were introduced by name: Rhonda Murray, Susan Cluley and Judy Akers.
After lunch, tickets were sold for a 50/50 drawing, with the entire half going to one winner, Roberta Goldstein, who won a $50 prize. Marly Milks made the announcements for the upcoming Unit 4 events, like our Welcome Back BBQ at the Tennis Center on Friday, October 18.
Everyone had a chance to browse the market at the front of the café. The market offers unusual spices, organic vegetables and other different items, including various biscotti.
Overall, we all had a good time catching up with the happenings in our neighbor's lives and enjoying our camaraderie. It was a very pleasant day.