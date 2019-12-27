Unit 17 carolers turned on the joy as they sang Christmas carols at various homes on Tuesday, December 10. They met at Arlene DesJardins' at 4:00 p.m. for a vocal warmup. Wearing holiday hats, lighted necklaces, and reindeer antlers, they rang bells and sang to many homes in the Unit. Anne Movalson lent her expertise in leading the group songs.
After their singing, the Carolers then joined other Unit 17 Merrymakers at the home of Gary and Alison Luster for a wonderful Hors d'oeuvres Party. The buffet table was loaded with tasty treats— and some of the holiday attire was outstanding. We were so glad that new neighbors came to enjoy the event and meet everyone.
Anne Movalson received a special thank you for the many years of providing musical expertise to the Unit. And thank you, also, to the Lusters for hosting this year's party and several years in the past; to Patrick Polencheck and Betsy Lowry for organizing the Carolers for many years; and to the Social Committee and Unit members who have hosted our activities.
What's Next? Potlucks and Hors d'oeuvres parties are being planned for 2020— watch for information about an Hors d'oeuvres party in February at the Seaman home. Arlene DesJardins has already lined up Sunday, April 19, for our Spring Fling to be held at the HOA-1 Activity Center.
