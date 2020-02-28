Unit 30 celebrated 2020 with it’s third Annual White Elephant Exchange. Libations, dinner and laughter filled the Sonoran room of MountainView this past January, far surpassing previous year’s celebrations. This year the exchange even included a variety of elephants!
