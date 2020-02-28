Game Night
Unit 12 held a Game Night on Wednesday, January 29 in the Coyote Room of the clubhouse. 17 of our unit members gathered for laughter, socialization and fun playing games such as Racko, Golo, LCR (Left, Center, Right) and Yahtzee. Although many of us did not know how to play all of the games, it was fun learning something new. Later, we gathered upstairs for dinner and discussion of the night’s activities. Thanks to Marilyn Fisher for organizing this first-time event.
Pizza/Dues Party
Our annual Dues/Pizza Party outing was held at Nona Maria’s Ristorante in Oracle on Monday, February 3. We had over 70 members who attended and munched on multitudes of varieties of Maria’s marvelous pizza while catching up with old and new friends. Our unit dues are used to supplement the cost of this event and various other unit gatherings. A big thank you to Margaret Blanchard for organizing.
Our upcoming Unit 12 events include Burger Night the first Thursday of each month, the Progressive Dinner on Saturday, March 14 (you can sign up by contacting Karen Lippe by phone at (319) 290-4827 or by email at gklippe@msn.com) and the Kentucky Derby in April. More info to come on both events.
Please join us for food, fun and friendship. For further information, please reach out by email to Marilyn Fisher at mfisher5850@gmail.com, Cathy Kropp at cathe50@outlook.com or Wendy Odell at wendybodell@gmail.com.