On Halloween, over 80 Unit Nine residents gathered at the home of Tom and Gretchen Houston to celebrate Halloween with friends. No tricks, just treats for the crowd on this perfect autumn night. The Houston home was spooktacular! T winkling lights everywhere, life-size scary and macabre creatures, creepy candles, bats and surprises around every corner. This terrific setting put everyone in a magical mood. Many folks arrived in clever and witty costumes; a pious sister, a sheriff or two, witches, a mad scientist, a patient swabbed in gauze from head to toe, one reporter/photographer and more. It was an evening of fun and fantasy. One resident reported Charlie Brown was seen sitting on the curb waiting for the Great Pumpkin! (That couldn’t be confirmed.) A big tip of my witch’s hat and profound thanks to the Houston’s and their joyful and beautiful home. Fangs for the memories! Unit Niners proved that ghouls just wanna have fun.
United Nine Residents Had a Fab-boo-lous Halloween
- Pamela Hoagland
