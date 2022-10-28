On Thursday, October 13, 35 ladies from Units 18/19 gathered for lunch on the patio at the Preserve. Organized by Janet Reichert, ladies were asked to submit Chili recipes for Compilation for a neighborhood cookbook. Neighbors were reminded about the potluck on Tuesday, November 1, Lighting the Ridge on Thursday, December 1 and the Holiday party on Saturday, December 10.
