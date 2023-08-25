Neighbors from Units 18/19 celebrated Hot August Nights at the home of Dixie and Dave Irwin on Tuesday, August 8. In between the cloud outbursts, neighbors shared food, drinks and caught up on travels and activities! The next event will be on Tuesday, September 19 at Summit Crest Court.
