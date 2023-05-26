On Tuesday, May 9, Units 18/19 kicked off their summer social schedule with drinks on the court. Forty-five neighbors attended this successful event coordinated by Janet Singler and Lori Ward on Stoney Cliff Court! In June, drinks on the court will continue on Copper Ridge Court.
