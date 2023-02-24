Just in case our residents were missing the tens of feet of snow inundating the Northern parts of the country, the social committee of Unit 28 at SB2 transformed the MountainView Ballroom into a winter wonderland for a formal dinner and dance extravaganza.

Under the guidance and creative acumen of committee member Marilyn Ginther, the ballroom sparkled in Silver and Royal Blue formal “attire”. Disco lights helped put everyone in the mood for dancing off their delicious dinner and desserts. It was a gorgeous and elegant affair.

Bob Osborne, a long time resident of our unit did a great job as Dee Jay, picking out our era’s best rocking music, which added a wonderful added touch to the event. A fabulous evening! We have some amazing dancers in our unit. Obviously, those ballroom classes have not gone to waste.

We hope to provide more opportunities for our neighborhood to enjoy each others company at fun events. Currently, we get together every third Tuesday for Happy Hour at the MountainView Grill East Room. The ladies and gentlemen of the Unit get to know their neighbors and party with them for luncheons at various venues once each month. It is definitely a “sexist” event as we segregate!!! Our Unit Representative, Ian Ewing, keeps us informed of happenings by email. Stay tuned.