Unit 3-S once again celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a Mexican Fiesta at Helen and Steve Bellacqua’s home on Double Eagle Drive. A record eighty neighbors attended and brought delicious Mexican food to the pot luck dinner Thursday night. The surprise of the evening (after a two year COVID absence) was when ZORRO and his wife, Elena De la Vega, made an appearance once again. Certificates and prizes were awarded to the winners (and losers) of last month’s fun Putting Tournament and also, there were three very happy 50/50 winners. Mexican music could be heard late into the night. Thanks to all who came and made it the most successful Cinco de Mayo event ever!

