What’s in my glass?
I will be submitting these brief wine recommendations to my readership on the Saddlebag Notes website a few times a month. Wines that I recommend can usually be found locally, although I may occasionally suggest exceptional wines that must be purchased online.
Salute!
2016 Wines of Substance CS (Cabernet Sauvignon)
This Cab was a Wine Enthusiast Best Buy last year. It is a great value and can be found for around $10. This is a fruit forward style of Cabernet that will appeal to most casual wine drinkers. It possesses notes of black fruit with a mild herbal quality. Firm tannins prevent this wine from falling into the cheap and flabby, bottom shelf red blend catagory. (Available at Costco and many supermarkets)
