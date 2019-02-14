What’s in my glass?

I will be submitting these brief wine recommendations to my readership on the Saddlebag Notes website a few times a month. Wines that I recommend can usually be found locally, although I may occasionally suggest exceptional wines that must be purchased online.

Salute!

2016 Wines of Substance CS (Cabernet Sauvignon)

This Cab was a Wine Enthusiast Best Buy last year. It is a great value and can be found for around $10. This is a fruit forward style of Cabernet that will appeal to most casual wine drinkers. It possesses notes of black fruit with a mild herbal quality. Firm tannins prevent this wine from falling into the cheap and flabby, bottom shelf red blend catagory. (Available at Costco and many supermarkets)

Archive of previous recommendations:

  • Beckmen Vineyards Cuvee Le Bec
  • Jacob Creek Reserve Chardonnay
  • Cline North Coast Viognier
  • Fanti Brunello Di Montalcino
  • Robert Sinskey Vineyards, Los Carneros Pinot Noir
  • DeLille Cellars D2 (Bordeaux style red blend)
  • Gary Farrell RRV Pinot Noir
  • Kunde Magnolia Lane Sauvignon Blanc
  • Emmolo Merlot
  • Colossal Reserva (Red Blend)
  • Charles & Charles Rose
  • Gruet Blanc De Noirs Sparkling Wine
  • Alto Moncayo Veraton (Garnacha)