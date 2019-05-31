I will be submitting these brief wine recommendations to my readership on the Saddlebag Notes website a few times a month. Wines that I recommend can usually be found locally, although I may occasionally suggest exceptional wines that must be purchased online.
Salute!
2016 Byron Chardonnay, Bien Nacido Vineyards
This Chardonnay hails from the famous Bien Nacido Vineyard in Santa Maria, California and is not your typical Wednesday wine. Aromatic, complex and deftly balanced, the Byron Bien Nacido Chardonnay is a bottle to open when you want to treat yourself to something truly special. It is available online only for $45 at byronwines.com
