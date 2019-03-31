What’s in my glass?
I will be submitting these brief wine recommendations to my readership on the Saddlebag Notes website a few times a month. Wines that I recommend can usually be found locally, although I may occasionally suggest exceptional wines that must be purchased online.
Salute!
2014 Seven Falls Cellars Rapids Red
Hailing from Washington State, this red blend has become one of my favorite weekday wines. A mix of mostly Merlot and Syrah, this is a full bodied red, bursting with red and black fruits with a hint of spice and solid structure. A bulk buy for sure, it can be purchased for $12 at Plaza Liquors on Campbell.
2016 Cantine Colosi Terre Siciliane Rosso
For those who reside in the 'Cali only' camp this wine will be a radical departure from the norm, but delightful none-the-less. Hailing from the Isle of Sicily this blend of Nero D' Avola and Nerello Cappucio presents dark fruit and floral aromas with an intense black cherry flavor, matched with undertones of black licorice and a mild herbal quality. I love it on its own, but a definite food wine for most. A find for under $12. Purchased at Feast Restaurant & Wine Shop, but call first.