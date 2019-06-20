I will be submitting these brief wine recommendations to my readership on the Saddlebag Notes website a few times a month. Wines that I recommend can usually be found locally, although I may occasionally suggest exceptional wines that must be purchased online.
Salute!
2018 Antigal Uno Sauvignon Blanc
This Argentinian Sauvignon Blanc hits the sweet spot for me. Bracing acidity and not too herbaceous, possessing flavors of key lime and white grapefruit, along with hints of passion fruit and fresh mint. An easy drinking wine for the hot summer months. ($15.00)
Archive of previous recommendations:
- 2016 Byron Chardonnay, Bien Nacido Vineyards
- 2016 Cantine Colosi Terre Siciliane Rosso
- 2014 Seven Falls Cellars Rapids Red
- Wines of Substance CS (Cabernet Sauvignon)
- Beckmen Vineyards Cuvee Le Bec
- Jacob Creek Reserve Chardonnay
- Cline North Coast Viognier
- Fanti Brunello Di Montalcino
- Robert Sinskey Vineyards, Los Carneros Pinot Noir
- DeLille Cellars D2 (Bordeaux style red blend)
- Gary Farrell RRV Pinot Noir
- Kunde Magnolia Lane Sauvignon Blanc
- Emmolo Merlot
- Colossal Reserva (Red Blend)
- Charles & Charles Rose
- Gruet Blanc De Noirs Sparkling Wine
- Alto Moncayo Veraton (Garnacha)