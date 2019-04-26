White Bean Spread

Yield: About 3 cups
Ingredients:
3 cloves garlic
¼ teaspoon ground white pepper
1 teaspoon kosher or coarse salt
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1, 29-ounce can organic no-salt-added cannellini beans drained and rinsed
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Chopped fresh herbs for garnish
Directions:
Assemble food processor with the chopping blade. Turn on the blender and drop the garlic cloves through the shoot and allow to process until the cloves are finely chopped (they will stick to the sides).
Open the processor and scrape down the sides. Add the white pepper, salt, beans, and lemon juice. Turn on the processor and add the oil in a thin stream through the feed tube as the machine runs to create a smooth mixture. Stop processor, scrape down the sides and blend another 30 seconds.
Scrape the spread into a serving bowl and garnish with chopped herbs before serving.
Tip: If you’ve refrigerated the spread, let it come back to room temperature for up to 1 hour before serving for the best flavor. It will keep in the refrigerator in a sealed container for up to five days.