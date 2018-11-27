Are you ready for comfort food? Why not whip up a bowl of chili – not the red kind, but white. This was new to me but I tried it, liked it, and got permission to reprint it here. It appeared in a magazine I found at a doctor’s office but was originally presented in a cookbook, “Cooking for Zita, Helping Loved Ones Through Cancer”, a cookbook from the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster, Ind. I am sure that if you are not averse to the ingredients, you will enjoy this change of pace. And it is very healthy!
White Chili
(This recipe makes 8 servings; for 4 servings, make half of it)
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
8 boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped
2 onions, chopped
2 ½ cups chicken stock
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried cilantro
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 (4 oz.) can diced green chilies
1 jalapeno chili, seeded and chopped
2 (13 oz.) cans cannellini, drained and rinsed
5 green onions, chopped
1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Sour cream (optional)
Method:
- Heat the olive oil in a large saucepot over medium heat. Add the chicken and onion and sauté for 8 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Add the stock, oregano, cilantro, cayenne pepper, cumin, green chiles, and jalapeno chile and mix well. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Stir in the beans. Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Ladle into soup bowl and garnish with the green onions, cheese, salsa, and sour cream.
- Serve with cornbread. (I like Krusteaz’ Fat-free Honey Cornbread; it is tasty and moist, not dry and crumbly like most.)