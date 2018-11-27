SBN-Logo-Cook-s-Corner-Cooks.Corner.jpg

Are you ready for comfort food? Why not whip up a bowl of chili – not the red kind, but white. This was new to me but I tried it, liked it, and got permission to reprint it here. It appeared in a magazine I found at a doctor’s office but was originally presented in a cookbook, “Cooking for Zita, Helping Loved Ones Through Cancer”, a cookbook from the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster, Ind. I am sure that if you are not averse to the ingredients, you will enjoy this change of pace. And it is very healthy!

White Chili

(This recipe makes 8 servings; for 4 servings, make half of it)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped

2 onions, chopped

2 ½ cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried cilantro

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chilies

1 jalapeno chili, seeded and chopped

2 (13 oz.) cans cannellini, drained and rinsed

5 green onions, chopped

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Sour cream (optional)

Method:

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large saucepot over medium heat. Add the chicken and onion and sauté for 8 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
  2. Add the stock, oregano, cilantro, cayenne pepper, cumin, green chiles, and jalapeno chile and mix well. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.
  3. Stir in the beans. Simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Ladle into soup bowl and garnish with the green onions, cheese, salsa, and sour cream.
  5. Serve with cornbread. (I like Krusteaz’ Fat-free Honey Cornbread; it is tasty and moist, not dry and crumbly like most.)