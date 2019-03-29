Enjoy this dish as a flavorful accompaniment or as an entree salad with fresh greens.
Salad:
½ cup cooked barley (see note)
½ cup edamame (see note)
1 can (15-ounces) organic black beans drained and rinsed
1 cup “riced” cauliflower (see note)
½ cup diced red pepper
¾ cup diced carrots (1/4 inch)
¼ cup sliced green onion
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
Salad Dressing:
2 teaspoons coarse grain mustard
1 Tablespoon red wine vinegar
2 Tablespoon lemon juice, fresh
2 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Dash Tabasco sauce (optional)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine all of the salad ingredients. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients until combined.
- Add dressing to salad mixture and stir gently to combine. Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.
- Serve immediately at room temperature or chill until ready to serve.
Nutrition Per cup: Calories: 250; Carb 33 g; Fiber 10 g; Fat 9 g; Protein 10 g; Sodium 45 mg; Potassium 555 mg.
Ingredient Notes:
Barley: Along with wheat and rye, barley contains gluten. This whole grain can be purchased in bulk or in packages in two forms. Barley must have its fibrous outer hull removed before it can be eaten.
- “Hulled barley" or barley groats, retains the nutritious bran layer and requires about 40 minutes of cooking time.
- Pearled barley is processed to remove both its hull and bran. Pearl barley is the most common form of barley because it cooks faster and is less chewy than other, less-processed forms of barley. Average cooking time is 15 to 20 minutes.
- To cook, bring 2 cups of water to a boil and add one cup of barley (preferably not pearled). Return to boil, cover pot and simmer on medium-low heat until the grain is tender. Remove pot from heat, test for doneness (it should still be a bit chewy) and fluff with a fork.
Riced Cauliflower: is available in the produce section. Alternatively, use a food processor to finely chop fresh cauliflower.
Recipe Variation Ideas:
- In place of the cooked barley, use 1 cup of cooked brown rice or quinoa. Both are good options if you are celiac and must avoid all gluten.
- Substitute any cooked organic bean (e.g. pinto, navy or cannellini).
- Edamame is shelled soybeans. Soy is protein rich and a healthy choice unless you have a soy allergy.