Ides of March
Time seems to “march on” and before we know it we will be saying farewell to our “snow bird” residents. Just as a reminder to our part time friends and neighbors, it may be a good time to consider a security system for your residence while you are gone. I know, most of you have Patrol perform vacation checks on your homes, and you normally have a friend or next door neighbor check on your home while you are away.
All of these are excellent sources to protect your property. An alarm system to prevent an incident would be the ideal addition to look into prior to you leaving for an extended period. There are several alarm companies that could provide peace of mind for your home while you are away.
While Patrol and your neighbors are vigilant, they cannot watch your residence 24/7. The following companies currently provide alarm services to Saddlebrooke residents. I have listed them below in no particular order.
Young Alarm (520) 322-5387
ADT (888) 609-4085
Cox Home Security (866) 961-0784
Central Alarm (520) 882-8142
Stop Signs
Once again, and this subject is near and dear to my heart. We have noticed a marked increase in folks not coming to a complete stop at Saddlebrooke intersections. Patrol has taken steps to increase our presence at particular intersections where some of our residents have chosen to somewhat be less than vigilant upon approaching an intersection with a stop sign. The sign is self explanatory, it does not say to look and roll, slow and roll, it does say STOP.
So if we can just take those few seconds to heed the sign, we will be a much safer community. Remember golf carts and bicycles do have brakes, and they should be used. Stop, Look Left, Look Right, Look Left again, proceed when clear
Speed Cones/Signs
I hope by now that some of you have noticed that we have two permanent 25 MPH speed cones placed on our roads. The two cones are in the 25 MPH section of Ridgeview Blvd. Also we have permanent speed signs in various areas of the community We have chosen these locations because residents have contacted us with concerns about speeding at these sites.
Please be mindful of the speed cones, they have a 30 pound weighted base that we feel can with stand the winds that we occasionally have here in the Brooke. What they cannot stand is, being struck by a motor vehicle. So please be mindful of their locations when navigating the roads.
Incidents of Note
Motor Vehicle/Golf Cart collision Acacia Hills and Ridgeview Blvd. Minor injuries to golf cart driver.