Is your organization having a “potluck”or have you been invited to someone’s house and you don’t know what to bring? I have the answer with this month’s recipe. You can prepare the ingredients a little ahead of time and put it in the oven just as you’re getting ready for your shower and dressing up. When you’re done, the casserole will be ready for you to bundle up and take with you. Enjoy!
Zucchini Spoon Bread
6 generous servings as a side dish or more for a crowd
Ingredients:
I cup frozen whole kernel corn
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper cut in strips
1/2 cup water
1 cup zucchini, coarsely chopped
1 cup chopped tomatoes (2 small) or use canned diced, drained well
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (about 4 oz.)
1/2 cup cornmeal
2 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Bottled hot pepper sauce (like Tabasco) – use a couple dashes for mild, a little more for spicy
Method:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 1-1/2 quart casserole dish; set aside. In a large saucepan combine corn, onion, pepper strips, and the water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer covered for 5 minutes. Do not drain. Stir in zucchini, tomatoes, cheese and cornmeal; set aside.
In a small bowl lightly beat the eggs; stir in milk, salt, black pepper, and the hot pepper sauce. Stir the egg mixture into the vegetable mixture in the saucepan.
Pour the mixture into your prepared casserole.
Bake about 40 minutes or until set in the center. You can test it with a butter knife or a toothpick that comes out clean.
You should let stand for at least 5 minutes before serving and it may take you just that long to get to someone’s house.
If taking it with you, you can keep it warm in an insulated bag or wrap the casserole dish in a heavy towel and place in a bag.
This is easy to spoon out and the dish is fairly easy to clean if you let it soak in dish detergent and hot water for a little bit or use an Efferdent tablet and hot water and let it sit overnight. Yes, the tablet makes it easy to clean – just imagine what it does for those false teeth!