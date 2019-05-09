Safety Tristan Cooper knocks running back Bam Smith off his feet for the tackle in the University of Arizona's spring game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Spur

1. Tristan Cooper (6-1, 195, SR)

2. Xavier Bell (6-2, 196, RS SO)

Bandit

1. Christian Young (6-1, 209, SO)

2. Chacho Ulloa (5-11, 197, SR)

Free safety

1. Scottie Young Jr. (5-11, 200, JR)

2. Jarrius Wallace (6-1, 180, RS JR)

Safety newcomer to watch: Jaxen Turner (6-2, 185, FR)

Comment: All three of the projected starters have shown playmaking ability at various times and in different ways. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the group as a whole elevate its play with defensive coordinator Marcel Yates now in charge of the safeties.