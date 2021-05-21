SAHBA Home and Patio Show back in person

Above: Colby King shows a group of potential customers the AquaBLADE window cleaner during Southern Arizona Home Builders Association’s Home and Patio Show, which has returned to the Tucson Convention Center after being canceled in spring of 2020 and moving to a virtual format last fall.
Right: Laura Berkeley looks at Beckman Built cutting boards at the Home and Patio Show, which runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $8. Seniors (65+), military and front-line workers get half price.