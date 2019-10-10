Location: 25 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley
What to expect: There’s a reason why this matchup is the Star’s Game of the Week. Sahuaro just received its first loss of the season to Salpointe Catholic and now the Cougars look to pay it forward by serving CDO its first taste of defeat this year. CDO star running back Stevie Rocker was reintroduced to the lineup last week after missing the first month of the season with an ankle injury. Rocker finished the night with 66 yards. Gavin Davis finished with one more yard, but also scored three touchdowns. Rocker and Davis sharing the same backfield together could be one of the top running back duos in Southern Arizona when it’s all said and done in 2019. Sahuaro is hopeful to return star running back Izaiah Davis from injury after missing the last two games. If both teams’ running back personnel is at full strength this Friday, grab the popcorn and a large fountain beverage. This is one of the toughest picks all season, but we’ll give the edge to a Sahuaro team looking to return to the winner’s column. This game could go either way, but Sahuaro hands the Dorados their first loss of the season, 35-30.