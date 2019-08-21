Where: 1556 N. Arizola Road, Casa Grande
What to expect: The Cougars are another team in Southern Arizona that lost a ton of talent from 2018: Two-way star Cameron Williams, offensive lineman Kingsley Ugwu, linebacker Jakob Goerke, free safety Damion Wright and wide receiver Trayvion-White Austin, all players who were named to the Class 4A All-Kino Region Team, are gone. Coach Scott McKee has to replace a senior class that led the Cougars to the program’s first appearance in the state semifinals since 1999. Fortunately for Sahuaro, cornerback Ahmad Hunter and running back Izaiah Davis return for their final season. In 2018, Davis appeared in six games and scored seven touchdowns, including three against Vista Grande. Expect a similar performance this time around. Sahuaro escapes Casa Grande with a 33-15 win.