Sahuaro-Pueblo boys hoops showdown on tap

Coach Jim Henry’s 13-2 Sahuaro High Cougars are ranked No. 1 in 4A the AIA’s first boys prep basketball rankings of the season. The Cougars, led by senior Titus Palmer’s 16.6 points per game, play three games this week, including a home showdown at Sahuaro on Wednesday against the 13-5 Pueblo Warriors, who are led by junior forward Isaiah Hill and his 21.6 scoring average. Hill is the top college prospect in Tucson this season. Henry, who graduated from Sahuaro in 1996 and coached with Hall of Famer Dick McConnell from 2003 until his 2007 retirement, is in his 13th year at Sahuaro, with 231 victories. Henry has been a teacher at Gridley Middle School for 22 years. ... Former Arizona offensive coordinator Sonny Dykes, 2007-09, will coach TCU in the national championship game Monday night against Georgia, What most don’t know is that Dykes didn’t play college football. He was a baseball standout in his hometown of Lubbock, Texas. One day at a UA practice many years ago, I asked Dykes about his baseball days. He said he attended the Bo Belcher Baseball Camp in Chandler, Oklahoma, for three weeks every summer as a high school athlete. Small world. I also attended the Belcher Baseball camp as a teenager. A few days after our conversation, I brought an old picture of me and my Bo Belcher teammates and coaches to a UA practice. Dykes laughed and pointed to two of the coaches. “They coached me, too,’’ he said. From that day on, Dykes referred to me as “Bo.’’ ... One of Arizona’s NIL-driven operations – Friends of Wilbur and Wilma – made a strong move last week when it appointed the UA’s 2002 All-Pac-12 special-teams player/linebacker Ray Wells to be its executive director. Wells, a graduate of the UA’s Eller College of Management, is a former NFL player and fundraiser in the Arizona athletic department who knows the turf. Friends of Wilbur and Wilma have represented, among others, UA football players Jayden de Laura and Jordan Morgan. Wells is also the president of the Marana Broncos youth football organization. Good hire. ... Barstool Sports CEO Erika Ayers last week said the Dec. 30 Arizona Bowl drew 133,000 “concentrated’’ viewers for the Wyoming-Ohio game and had almost 1 million overall viewers on its streaming platform. How good is that? ESPN announced that of the 40-ESPN televised bowl games, the average viewership was 2.33 million. By comparison, the lowest viewership for any ESPN bowl game was 822,000 for the Bahamas Bowl, UAB v. Miami (Ohio).