Sahuaro High School girls basketball coach Steve Botkin coached the Cougars to his 500th career victory Saturday afternoon against Rincon/University.
It’s unfortunate the game started at the same time as the Territorial Cup; Botkin deserved a stage to himself on such a special day.
The Cougars were 26-3 last year and appear to be headed in a similar direction. They opened the Boyd Baker Tournament with 71-13 and 52-19 victories, and have a foursome that can match almost any in the Class 4A division: sophomores Alyssa Brown and Alyssa Franke, junior Milaya Leon and senior Lourdes Heslop.
Botkin, who played at Sahuaro in the 1980s, is in select company – his own. He is No. 1 in girls basketball coaching victories in Tucson prep history, surpassing Pima County Sports Hall of Famers Mike Dyer of Marana, 337, and Sahuaro’s Jim Scott, who has 333.
Now that Sahuaro is in Class 4A, which fits its size more than last year’s battle against Phoenix-area super teams in Class 5A, the Cougars seem equipped to make a run for a state championship.