Prediction: SAHUARO (2-1) at Tempe Marcos de Niza (0-2)
Where: 6000 S. Lakeshore Drive, Tempe
Matchup: Sahuaro not only beat rival Sabino for the first time in four years, but the Cougars scored 27 unanswered points and routed the Sabercats. Considering Sahuaro lost 41-13 a year ago, Scott McKee’s team is much different this season. Sahuaro running back Cameron Williams rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns last week and the 6-foot, 215-pound senior was the workhorse on offense. Marcos de Niza has a great reputation around the state so this game could be closer than most think, but last Friday proved one thing: Feed. The. Ball. To. Williams. It took at least two to three defenders to bring him down last week, so expect him to run wild and lead Sahuaro to a 40-21 win.