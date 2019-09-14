History: In the last two years six of nine inspections had negative scores, including an Aug. 9 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection Aug. 19
What the inspector saw: Chicken, noodles, won-ton filling and mixed vegetables were stored at unsafe temperatures; “cockroaches in various places around the restaurant;” raw mussels had no date markings or source identification tags; chef touched cooked food with bare hands; chemicals stored in unlabeled bottles.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection Aug. 29.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. Person who answered phone hung up on reporter.