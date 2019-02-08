History: Good and excellent ratings for 10-plus years until mid-2017. Placed on probation twice since then, most recently on Dec. 27, and also failed three follow-up inspections between Jan. 7 and 29.
What the inspector saw: Multiple hand-washing violations such as handling dirty dishes then putting gloves on to handle food without first washing hands; hand washing sink blocked and inaccessible; live cockroach near kitchen sink; insecticide stored near sink was labeled not for use in food establishment; no test strips for sanitizing solution; sanitizing sink connected directly to sewer.
Follow up: A fourth follow-up inspection was scheduled for Feb. 8 but results were not immediately available.
Comments: Owner Phong Pham noted the restaurant’s long history of positive inspection results and said he has made kitchen upgrades to resolve problems.