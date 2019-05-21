In Candrea’s first season as Arizona’s softball coach, 1986, his budget was $14,000. He put a team together with an NCAA-mandated maximum of 8.8 scholarships. Now the UA softball budget — salaries and expenses — is well past $1 million. The Wildcats are allowed to use 12 scholarships, which is more than baseball’s limit of 11.7 per team.
But softball hasn’t climbed past baseball’s salary structure. At Arizona, for example, Jay Johnson’s two full-time assistant baseball coaches are paid a cumulative $270,000 per year. Candrea’s two full-time softball coaches, Taryne Mowatt and Caitlin Lowe, split $140,000.
Last month, a committee representing NCAA baseball and softball coaches defeated a proposal to add a third paid assistant coach, and as you might guess, Candrea wasn’t pleased.
Not because he simply wants more manpower (or womanpower) but because college softball is still in its growth stages and Candrea saw it as an opportunity to give more former college softball players an opportunity to move into coaching.
“We’ve prepared a lot of women for the game,” he said Tuesday. “At first, there wasn’t much money in it, but now it’s a true profession they can follow. It’s a great entry level opportunity.”
Of the 18 assistant coaches in Pac-12 softball, 12 are women. Arizona, Stanford, Cal and Arizona State have all-female assistant staffs. That’s quite a change from the formative stages of Pac-12 softball, when, for example, Candrea’s top assistant for 21 years was a man, Larry Ray.
Of the 16 teams alive in the NCAA Super Regionals this week, 11 head coaches are women. Welcome to the 21st century of college softball.