Updated: August 3, 2018 @ 11:08 am
“You want the ball in your hand,” said former Wildcat Salim Stoudamire, who beat Oklahoma State in the 2005 Sweet 16 with a late shot.
Salim Stoudamire beats Oklahoma State.— Paul Rippetoe (@PaulRippetoe) August 2, 2018
