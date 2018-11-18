Salpointe Catholic won the state girls cross country championship last week, the second state title for coach Mike Urbanski in three years. Urbanski says he will return to coach the Lancers in 2019, and why not? His top four finishers in the state meet will return: junior Zoey Delgado was No. 3 overall; sophomore Lexi Lambert was No. 13; sophomore Laurel Froehlich was No. 14; junior Tayler Thomas was No 16. The Lancers’ only senior, Katie Kelly, was No. 28 overall in the race that involved 203 runners.