Rather than play a pushover for an early season nonconference game, Salpointe Catholic football coach Dennis Bene added El Paso’s Del Valle High School. It’s like looking in the mirror.
Del Valle is El Paso’s version of Salpointe. The two powers will meet Friday night in Tucson.
Bene is 125-32 over the last 13-plus seasons; Del Valle coach Jesse Perales is 118-47.
If you attend Friday’s game, you might see a few familiar faces. Salpointe’s starting left guard is junior Bruno Fina, son of ex-Lancer, UA and longtime NFL tackle John Fina. Bruno wears his father’s old jersey number, 70.
Salpointe’s starting middle linebacker is Trent Strong, whose father, Steve Strong, was an all-city defensive back at Sabino 35 years ago who went on to hit .396 for Arizona’s 1986 NCAA championship baseball team, an All-Pac-10 catcher for two consecutive seasons. Like father, like son: Trent wears his dad’s old jersey number (6).
Del Valle’s quarterback, Raymond Montez, also has a familiar family connection. His older brother, Steven Montez, is the starting QB at Colorado; he threw four touchdown passes Friday against Colorado State. Raymond Montez entered his senior year at Del Valle with 4,976 career passing yards.
If the Salpointe-Del Valle game isn’t enough, how about Cienega’s game Friday at Peoria Centennial? Centennial is thought by some to be Arizona’s No. 1 team. It has won 124 games the last 10 years. Cienega isn’t far behind; coach Pat Nugent’s school has won 98 games in the last 10 seasons.
Dozens of college scouts will be out at fields across Arizona for Friday Night Lights this week.