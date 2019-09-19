Another week of Friday night high school football is upon us, and there are noteworthy matchups for the Week 4 slate of games. Last week’s highlighted contest between Canyon del Oro and Pusch Ridge Christian resulted in a grind-it-out 21-0 victory for the Dorados at home.
This week’s slate features a battle of two unbeatens, and one of them — Glendale Cactus — is traveling from the Phoenix area. The Cobras take on Salpointe Catholic after winning their first three games of the season.
The Star’s Justin Spears dives into matchups and predicts the winners for notable games across Southern Arizona. Every game is scheduled to begin on Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted, and predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.