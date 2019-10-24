Location: 4300 E. Sunrise Drive
What to expect: Bijan Robinson is 264 yards away from reaching 2,000 yards on the season, which he’s done in the previous two seasons. He’s averaging 22.8 yards per carry. Friday, all eyes will be on the quarterback position. The Lancers also named sophomore Treyson Bourguet the starting quarterback for this week. Bourguet missed the first four games of the season due to AIA transfer rules. The addition of Bourguet to the starting lineup gives Salpointe five starters with Power 5 conference offers: the Texas-bound Robinson; Ohio State commit Lathan Ransom; UCLA commit Bruno Fina; and Jonah Miller, who has offers from Washington, Oregon, Texas, UA, Florida and USC. Expect the Lancers to roll, 48-14.