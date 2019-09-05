Location: 15778 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear
What to expect: The Lancers waltzed over Mesa Dobson 63-6 in the home opener, but it doesn’t get any easier this week. In fact, Friday’s game might mark the toughest test the Lancers face all season. Salpointe has the firepower to compete with anybody in the state: Quarterback Jackson Bolin completed 6 of 7 passes for 127 yards last week, while star running back Bijan Robinson rushed eight times for 144 yards and four touchdowns. As long as everyone is healthy, Salpointe Catholic will win. Call it 30-20.