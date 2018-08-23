Where: 1501 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa
What to expect: The Lancers are in the hunt for a state title after losing in the Class 4A state championship game last season. Salpointe Catholic lost right tackle Matteo Mele, who’s now playing at the University of Washington. On the plus side? The Lancers return running back Bijan Robinson, who holds scholarship offers from Alabama, USC, Michigan and other notable big-time programs after rushing for 2,023 yards as a sophomore in 2017. His backfield mate, Mario Padilla, is poised for another impactful season, and junior defensive back Lathan Ransom picked up an offer from Michigan on Thursday. The Lancers should have a fun bus ride home from Phoenix after winning 56-10.