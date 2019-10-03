Where: 545 N. Camino Seco
What to expect: This game will be the hottest ticket in town. Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson now has 5,794 yards and 91 touchdowns, which are both Southern Arizona records for a running back. All Robinson needs is 85 yards Friday night, and he becomes the all-time leading rusher in Class 4A. One of the questions looming for the Lancers is what’s going to happen with Coben Bourguet and Trenton Bourguet, transfers from Marana who are expected to make their debuts Friday night. Senior Coben Bourguet is expected to be a two-way contributor as a wide receiver and safety while Trenton Bourguet, a sophomore quarterback and a UA target, was competing for the starting role with senior Jackson Bolin. Bolin is 23 of 31 passing for eight touchdowns and just one interception this season. Regardless of who’s playing quarterback, the Lancers should be in good shape to win. Expect to see Sahuaro in the mix for a 4A state championship, but Salpointe Catholic is a tough bout. Cougars punch Salpointe Catholic early on, but the Lancers counter it with Robinson’s legs and Lathan Ransom’s hands. Lancers win 49-23.