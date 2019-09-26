Location: 400 N. Second Ave.
What to expect: The lucky number for this game is 190. If Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson rushes for 190 yards against the Badgers, then he will surpass former Arizona Wildcat and CDO star Ka’Deem Carey for Tucson’s career rushing record (5,701). Last week, the Texas-bound Robinson rushed for 170 yards and scored four touchdowns in a carefree win over Glendale Cactus. Meanwhile, Tucson High lost its second game of the season. The last time the Lancers played Tucson High on the road, Robinson went viral after he hurdled over a Badgers defender. Expect Robinson to pass his idol, and for Salpointe to win. Let’s call it 35-17 Lancers.