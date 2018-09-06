Prediction: El Paso Del Valle (1-0) at SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (3-0)
Where: 1545 E. Copper Street
Matchup: Salpointe Catholic is no stranger to scheduling out-of-state opponents. In 2012 and 2013, the Lancers had a home-and-home with Southern California powerhouse Encino Crespi. But this will be Salpointe’s first time playing a school from Texas. The Lancers host El Paso’s Del Valle, a team that fields Colorado quarterback Steven Montez’s younger brother. Raymond Montez completed 16 of 24 passes for 236 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions last week, while the Lancers had issues holding off Goodyear Desert Edge. The Lancers have an answer to Del Valle’s passing game in safety Lathan Ransom. Does Del Valle have an answer for Bijan Robinson? If the Conquistadores do, grab the popcorn. Salpointe Catholic should win 38-21.