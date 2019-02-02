Southern Arizona’s high school basketball teams complete their regular season this week, and here’s how I rank them:
Boys basketball
1. Salpointe Catholic, 23-2. Jim Reynolds’ team lost its first game to a Tucson team on Friday, falling 72-60 to Catalina Foothills.
2. Sabino, 21-3. Coach Marty Roth has taken the Sabercats from a 6-20 season to Class 3A state title hopeful this year.
3.Catalina Foothills, 17-5. The 6-foot-9-inch Will Menaugh scored 20 to lead Friday’s upset over Salpointe Catholic.
4. Cholla, 16-4.Masai Dean’s Chargers are 159-56 in his eight years.
Waiting list: Amphitheater, 18-3, could crack the list if it can beat Salpointe on Monday night.