Salpointe's head coach Jim Reynolds tries to get a timeout called in the third quarter of their game at Catalina Foothills, Friday, February 1, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Southern Arizona’s high school basketball teams complete their regular season this week, and here’s how I rank them:

Boys basketball

1. Salpointe Catholic, 23-2. Jim Reynolds’ team lost its first game to a Tucson team on Friday, falling 72-60 to Catalina Foothills.

2. Sabino, 21-3. Coach Marty Roth has taken the Sabercats from a 6-20 season to Class 3A state title hopeful this year.

3.Catalina Foothills, 17-5. The 6-foot-9-inch Will Menaugh scored 20 to lead Friday’s upset over Salpointe Catholic.

4. Cholla, 16-4.Masai Dean’s Chargers are 159-56 in his eight years.

Waiting list: Amphitheater, 18-3, could crack the list if it can beat Salpointe on Monday night.

 