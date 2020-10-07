Salpointe Catholic Lancers

Note: Salpointe Catholic suspended all football activities for 14 days on Oct. 5 due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Previously scheduled game against Pinnacle on Oct. 16 will either be rescheduled or canceled.
Oct. 23 — BUENA
Oct. 30 — @ Marana
Nov. 6 — MOUNTAIN RIDGE
Nov. 13 — @ Mountain View
Nov. 20 — @ Desert Mountain
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.
