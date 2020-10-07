 Skip to main content
Salpointe Catholic Lancers

Salpointe's Treyson Bourguet (3) has time to deliver from the pocket in the first quarter against Casa Grande at Salpointe, the opening night of high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 2, 2020.

Note: Salpointe Catholic suspended all football activities for 14 days on Oct. 5 due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Previously scheduled game against Pinnacle on Oct. 16 will either be rescheduled or canceled.

Oct. 23 — BUENA

Oct. 30 — @ Marana

Nov. 6 — MOUNTAIN RIDGE

Nov. 13 — @ Mountain View

Nov. 20 — @ Desert Mountain

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

