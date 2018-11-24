When the high school basketball season opened last week, Salpointe Catholic was on a first-name basis with Tucson’s basketball community.
The Lancers, who finished No. 2 in the state finals last season are loaded. They opened the season in the annual Salpointe Tipoff Classic by winning 82-44, 84-49, 91-35 and 97-37 games.
This all points to another 4A state championship showdown against Mike Bibby‘s mega-talented Phoenix Shadow Mountain team, which frankly should be playing in the 6A classification.
Salpointe is coached by Jim Reynolds, father of Ryan Reynolds, the UA men’s basketball program’s longtime director of operations.
After that, Salpointe starts Majok Deng, a senior with more than 10 Division I scholarship offers, and junior point guard Evan Nelson, who is also a Division I prospect.
The Lancers have been joined this year by junior Jordan Gainey, son of new UA assistant basketball coach Justin Gainey; in Salpointe’s first four games last week, Gainey averaged 10 points. Sean Miller’s son, Braden, is a junior guard.
There are more familiar names, too: junior Grant Weitman, who scored 17 points last week against Ironwood Ridge, is the son of Neal Weitman, the former Tucson Conquistadores chairman who was heavily involved in the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championships, and the grandson of Paul Weitman, whose thoroughbred, Lookin’ At Lucky, was the Kentucky Derby favorite in 2011. And Salpointe senior Ryan Grabosch, who scored 10 points against Desert View last week, is the grandson of Pima County Sports Hall of Fame high school baseball coach Gary Grabosch.
The Lancers and all their familiar names are likely to be unbeaten, 12-0, when they play in the Torrey Pines Classic between Christmas and New Year’s.