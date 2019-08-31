Early Friday evening, a few hours after Salpointe Catholic football coach Dennis Bene revealed he will retire from coaching after the 2019 season, I walked onto the field for a football game at Middle Park High School in Grand Lake, Colorado.
I was accompanied by Todd Mayfield, who six years earlier stood on the 50-yard line at Middle Park and scattered the ashes of his father, Ollie Mayfield, where the Tucson football coaching legend completed his long coaching career.
“It seemed like it all went so fast,” Todd Mayfield said.
The connection between Bene and the Mayfields is a special one. All three men have coached state championship teams in Tucson: Bene at Salpointe, 2013; Todd Mayfield at Palo Verde in 2005; Ollie Mayfield at Tucson High in 1970 and 1971.
And then there’s this: Bene coached his 175th career victory Friday night at Salpointe; Todd Mayfield won 171 games at Tucson High and Palo Verde; Ollie Mayfield coached 103 victories at Tucson High and Sabino in the 1960s and 1970s. They are part of an exclusive club: Only 11 men in a century of Tucson prep football have claimed 100 victories as coaches.
More than victories and championships, the Mayfields and Bene share one common trait: they do not and did not operate me-first football programs.
“Dennis is the kind of coach you’d want your son to play for,” Todd Mayfield said. “He could’ve coached and been successful in any generation.”
Bene will complete his career at No. 3 on coaching victories in Tucson list, trailing Vern Friedli’s 288 and Jeff Scurran’s 223. He hasn’t had a losing season in 19 years at Salpointe and it has come at a price.
He works two full-time jobs, the first from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as vice president of Southern Arizona Paving and, simultaneously, as an owner of the Ashton Company. In addition to 100 football players on his watch, he stewards about 350 employees in the paving and construction business.
“It wears on you,” Bene said. “I spend the day working with administrative issues — meeting with state, city and county officials, meeting with our HR people, and working with employee issues. Then I get to the football office at 5. I usually watch film late, till 10 or so. My son is a senior at Salpointe and my daughter is a freshman. I have a 3-year-old granddaughter that I rarely get to see.
“I’ve spent the last 20 years working with everybody else’s kids. Now I’ll be able to spend more time with my own.”
Somehow Bene has found the time to go 175-43 at Salpointe. That is unlikely to be repeated by any football coach at any school in Tucson over the next 40 or 50 years.
At the time Bene was hired he said “the reality is, kids aren’t coming to Salpointe to play football. They are here for other sports.”
That has all changed. Now Salpointe plays football at the Mayfield-level, challenging Ollie’s 1970 and 1971 state championship clubs as the premier team in Tucson history.
The last chapter of Bene’s coaching book could be one to long remember, too.