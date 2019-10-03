If you’re a fan of big-time football, then you’ll love the high school football matchups across Southern Arizona this week. If you’re a fan of a good storyline, then this week is chock-full of them.
Catalina Foothills handed Pueblo its first loss of the season last week, meaning only three undefeated teams remain in Tucson. All of them are in the Class 4A Kino Region: Canyon del Oro, Sahuaro and Salpointe Catholic.
Salpointe Catholic will visit Sahuaro in our game of the week, assuring one team will remain undefeated — and another will suffer its first loss. The battle between the Lancers and Cougars, two of the top rushing offenses in Southern Arizona, will be one of the hottest tickets in town. (Another hot one? Rincon/University and Desert View, which had Tucson to itself with a rare Thursday night game.)
The Star’s Justin Spears previews and predicts the outcome for every game around town. Each game is on Friday and scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Predicted winners are in ALL CAPS.