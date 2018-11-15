Matchup: No. 5 Sahuaro (10-2) vs. No. 1 SALPOINTE CATHOLIC (12-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.
What: 4A semifinals
Winner plays: No. 3 Goodyear Desert Edge or No. 2 Scottsdale Saguaro
Matchup: The last time Sahuaro was in the state semifinals, none of its current players were even born. It was 1999, and the Cougars were coached by Tucson high school football icon Nemer Hassey. Quarterback Reggie Robertson, one of Southern Arizona’s top quarterbacks ever, led the Cougars to the state championship game, where they eventually lost. How did Sahuaro get back? By pounding Chandler Seton Catholic Prep 63-19 last week. After leading 14-12 at halftime, Sahuaro running back Izaiah Davis ran wild for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. To reach the state title game, Sahuaro will have to get through the only undefeated team in Class 4A this season. Salpointe Catholic nearly swept the 4A Kino Region honors this season. Dennis Bene won Coach of the Year, running back Bijan Robinson took Offensive Player of the Year and Lathan Ransom received Player of the Year, while Sahuaro’s Cameron Williams brought home Defensive Player of the Year honors. This isn’t the first time these teams have met. In the regular season, Salpointe Catholic held off Sahuaro 28-12, but Robinson was held out with an injury and two-way star Mario Padilla left the game with a groin injury after the first offensive drive. Robinson and Padilla are back into the offensive game plan and the Lancers’ monstrous offensive line is playing well. It’s going to take a perfect game from Sahuaro to compete. Coach Scott McKee’s group exceeded expectations simply by making the semifinals, and the Lancers have too much talent across the board. Lancers win 49-24 to set up a possible state title rematch at Arizona Stadium against a loaded Scottsdale Saguaro team.