Salpointe Catholic boys soccer coach Wolfgang Weber won his seventh state championship last week, which equals the number of championships won by former Catalina Foothills girls coach Charlie Kendrick. “The beginning was a little bumpy,” Weber said, “but once we got on this path of continuous improvement it became a magical ride.” Weber’s Lancers outscored their four playoff opponents 21-2 to leave no doubt. Weber now has 671 victories in 37 years at Salpointe; no one in Arizona prep history is within 300 wins of that total. What’s amazing is that Weber has survived two near-fatal heart attacks along the way and, in his early 70s, seems to keep getting better.