The AIA last week denied an appeal to make Salpointe Catholic transfer students Treyson and Coben Bourguet immediately eligible. The brothers transferred from Marana High School last winter.
Ordinarily, Salpointe wouldn’t need much help. The Lancers are probably one of the four best high school football teams in Arizona, any classification, ranking with powerhouses Scottsdale Saguaro, Peoria Centennial and Chandler High School in a Big Four. The state’s top eight teams this year will play for the inaugural Open Division championship.
But the Bourguet brothers appear to be difference-makers. Treyson, a 6-foot-2-inch sophomore quarterback, has already been offered a scholarship by Arizona’sKevin Sumlin. Coben caught 31 passes for 553 yards at Marana last season.
Unless their Sept. 3 appeal is successful, the Bourguet brothers will not be able to suit up for Salpointe until Game 6 — Oct. 4 at Sahuaro. They will miss two big-game type road showdowns, Sept. 6 against Phoenix power Desert Edge and a week later at long-time El Paso contender Del Valle.
The back-half of Salpointe’s schedule is much easier: Casa Grande, CDO, Catalina Foothills and Vista Grande.
As much anxiety as the Bourguet brothers’ transfer has created, it probably can’t match the transfer of Amphitheater linebacker Jon McGee in 1991 and Amphi quarterback/defensive end Jeff Saffer two years later.
Amphi was Tucson’s ranking prep football power in that period, coached by Vern Friedli, and when McGee and Saffer transferred, it was very big news.
McGee played his senior year at Sahuaro High School, much nearer his home. He ultimately accepted a scholarship to USC, although his career was sidetracked when he was shot at a Trojans practice, the victim of a random, drive-by shooting.
Saffer, who also moved closer to home when leaving Amphi, became a star for a Jeff Scurran-coached Sabino state championship team, and ultimately became a baseball player at Pima College and in the minor leagues.
At the time Friedli said “I haven’t had anything like this happen in 30 years of coaching. This is a crazy time.”
The craziness continues decades later.