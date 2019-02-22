Salpointe Catholic's Bijan Robinson committed on Friday to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game. The game will be played in Orlando, Florida, in January 2020.
The five-star running back will be the first player from Tucson to play in the showcase.
Notable Under Armour All-Americans in the past include Leonard Fournette, Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Kyler Murray.
As a junior last season, Robinson rushed for 2,400 yards and 36 touchdowns, and led the Lancers to the Class 4A state championship game. He capped off the 2018 campaign with the Ed Doherty Award, an accolade annually given to the best high school football player in Arizona.
Rated as the sixth-best running back in the 2020 class, Robinson has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Oregon, LSU, UCLA, Auburn, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona and ASU.
